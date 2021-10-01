Omaha Storm Chasers hit seven home runs in win over Iowa

DES MOINES — Lucius Fox led off the game with a home run. That was the start of a huge night for the Storm Chaser offense.

Omaha hit seven home runs as it rolled to a 22-4 win over Iowa Friday night.

Edward Olivares hit two of the homers as he finished with five RBIs and four runs scored. Dairon Blanco homered and drove in four, while Fox scored four times.

Omaha's other homers came from Nick Pratto, Nick Dini and Angelo Castellano.

Jose Cuas pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief to earn the win.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 6:08 p.m. Saturday.