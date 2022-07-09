 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers hit three homers but fall to Toledo

Omaha's Brewer Hicklen hit two solo homers and Nick Pratto hit one, but the Storm Chasers dropped an 8-4 decision to Toledo on Saturday night at Werner Park.

Omaha scored in the first two innings for a 2-0 lead. That included Pratto's 16th homer of the season.

Toledo took a 5-2 lead as Kerry Carpenter, who went 4 of 5 with three doubles, drove in runs with a double in the third and a single in the fifth. Omaha pulled within 5-3 on Hicklen's 12th homer of the season in the sixth.

Hicklen also led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, but the Mud Hens scored in the seventh and eighth innings to secure the win.

Omaha and Toledo will complete their series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

