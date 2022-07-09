Omaha Storm Chasers hit three homers but fall to Toledo

Omaha's Brewer Hicklen hit two solo homers and Nick Pratto hit one, but the Storm Chasers dropped an 8-4 decision to Toledo on Saturday night at Werner Park.

Omaha scored in the first two innings for a 2-0 lead. That included Pratto's 16th homer of the season.

Toledo took a 5-2 lead as Kerry Carpenter, who went 4 of 5 with three doubles, drove in runs with a double in the third and a single in the fifth. Omaha pulled within 5-3 on Hicklen's 12th homer of the season in the sixth.

Hicklen also led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, but the Mud Hens scored in the seventh and eighth innings to secure the win.

Omaha and Toledo will complete their series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.