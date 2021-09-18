Omaha Storm Chasers hit two grand slams in win over Iowa Cubs

The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a four-game losing streak in grand style Saturday night at Werner Park.

Angelo Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and MJ Melendez followed with another slam in the eighth to cap a 14-3 win over the Iowa Cubs.

Iowa had won the first four games of the series before Omaha pulled away.

Omaha led 3-2 in the fifth before Nick Pratto hit his 16th homer as a Chaser. It also was Omaha's 200th home run this season.

But the Chasers were just getting started. Castellano and Erick Mejia hit back-to-back homers in the seventh to make it 10-3, then Melendez hit his slam to right center. It's his 10th homer since joining the Chasers on Aug. 11 and his 38th overall this season. Every Chaser starter scored at least one run Saturday.

Jake Kalish worked six innings and struck out seven to earn the win.

Iowa and Omaha will finish their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.