Omaha Storm Chasers hit two three-run homers in win over Iowa Cubs

DES MOINES — Omaha got three-run home runs from Nick Pratto and Emmanuel Rivera as the Storm Chasers downed Iowa 10-6 Saturday night.

Rivera's home run came in the fifth inning to put Omaha up 7-5. For Pratto, it was his 21st homer for the Chasers and his 37th overall this season.

Edward Olivares scored three runs, while three Chaser relievers combined to allow one run and three hits over the final six innings.

Omaha will play its season finale at 1:08 p.m. Sunday.