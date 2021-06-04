 Skip to main content
Omaha Storm Chasers homer five times in win over Iowa Cubs
Ryan O'Hearn hit two of Omaha's five home runs Friday to lead the Storm Chasers to a 13-8 win over the Iowa Cubs.

O'Hearn scored Omaha's first run with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning, then added a three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh.

The Storm Chasers (19-8) also got a pair of home runs during their six-run third inning. Ryan McBroom hit a two-run bomb to give Omaha a 4-1 lead, then Gabriel Cancel followed with a solo homer.

Emmanuel Rivera hit Omaha's other home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning that extended the lead to 8-4.

The Chasers and Cubs continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

