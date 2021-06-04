Omaha Storm Chasers homer five times in win over Iowa Cubs

Ryan O'Hearn hit two of Omaha's five home runs Friday to lead the Storm Chasers to a 13-8 win over the Iowa Cubs.

O'Hearn scored Omaha's first run with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning, then added a three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh.

The Storm Chasers (19-8) also got a pair of home runs during their six-run third inning. Ryan McBroom hit a two-run bomb to give Omaha a 4-1 lead, then Gabriel Cancel followed with a solo homer.

Emmanuel Rivera hit Omaha's other home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning that extended the lead to 8-4.

The Chasers and Cubs continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.