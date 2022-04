The Omaha Storm Chasers' game at Indianapolis on Wednesday was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Omaha opened the season Tuesday with a 4-1 over the Indianapolis, the opener of a six-game series. The Storm Chasers' home opener is next Tuesday against Louisville.