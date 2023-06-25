ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Omaha used a quick start and got production from everyone in the lineup as the Storm Chasers downed Rochester 7-3 Sunday afternoon.

The Chasers stay hot as they​'ve won 15 of their last 17. In the latest win, Omaha took a 7-0 lead in the third inning and cruised from there.

Eight of the Chaser starters had at least one hit and the one who didn't, Jermaine Palacios, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Logan Porter led the offense with two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Alec Marsh, who made his Triple-A debut on June 14, improved to 2-0 with Omaha as he allowed two runs and six hits over five innings.

Omaha will have two days off before facing Iowa at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Werner Park.

Omaha (38-34) 214 000 000 - 7 9 0

Rochester (34-39) 000 110 001 - 3 10 1

W: Marsh, 2-0. L: Peralta, 2-5. 2B: O, Gentry; R, Adams, Rutherford. HR: R, Rutherford (2)

