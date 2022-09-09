Omaha Storm Chasers late comeback falls short to Indianapolis

Omaha used a two-run rally in the eighth to pull even, but Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer in the ninth to lead Indianapolis to a 7-5 win over the Storm Chasers.

The Indians (69-63) scored on a pair of RBI singles in the top of the eighth to break a tie and move ahead 5-3. The Chasers (64-69) answered with an RBI single by Nick Loftin, and Maikel Garcia scored on Eric Hanhold's wild pitch.

But with one on and one out in the ninth, Sabol drove the first pitch from Wyatt Mills over the right-field wall.

The Chasers brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth, but Dairon Blanco grounded out to end the game.

Chasers starter Max Castillo allowed one earned run and struck out five in five innings. Loftin had three hits and two RBIs.

The series will continue on Saturday at 6:35 p.n. at Werner Park.