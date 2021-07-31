Omaha Storm Chasers leave seven stranded in loss to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two sons of longtime major leaguers lifted Toledo to a 3-0 win over Omaha on Saturday.

Mark Leiter Jr. struck out seven in six innings and Kody Clemens homered for the Mud Hens (42-32), who moved within one game of the Storm Chasers (44-31) in the Triple-A East standings.

Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner and American League MVP Roger Clemens, hit one of three solo homers off Chaser starter Frank Kalish.

Leiter, who pitched two seasons with the Phillies and Blue Jays and whose father, Mark Leiter Sr., pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues, scattered four hits and two walks to improve to 5-0 and lower his ERA to 1.89.

The Chasers' own second-generation prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., doubled in the first, but the Chasers stranded seven.

The teams wrap up their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.