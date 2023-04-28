NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville erased a three-run deficit in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night.

Omaha was in control through seven innings. Its lead grew to 3-0 in the fifth on Angelo Castellano’s RBI single and starter Drew Parrish allowed one hit and struck out five through the first six innings.

But Nashville tied it in the eighth, then with two outs in the ninth, third baseman Maikel Garcia made a throwing error, allowing Skye Bolt to score from third with the winning run.

Samad Taylor had two of Omaha’s five hits. Five of Nashville’s seven hits came in the last two innings.

The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (9-14).............110 010 000—3 5 1

At Nashville (13-11)....000 000 031—4 7 1

W: Bukauskas, 1-0. L: Dye, 0-1. 2B: N, Alvarez.

