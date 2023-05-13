SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally for an 8-6 win over Omaha on Saturday.

The Storm Chasers (14-22) led 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth after getting a two-run double from Samad Taylor in the top of the inning.

Franchy Cordero started the RailRiders rally with a one-out RBI single. Estevan Florial added another run-scoring single to cut the deficit to one run, then Ben Rortvedt ended the game with a walk-off three-run home run.

Taylor hit 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Storm Chasers.

Omaha wraps up the series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

