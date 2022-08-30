Omaha Storm Chasers lose 10-6 at St. Paul, drop fifth straight series opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha's struggles in series openers continued Tuesday with a 10-6 loss at St. Paul.

The Storm Chasers (58-65) have lost the first game of their past five series, a streak that began with their last series against the Saints (60-62) earlier this month.

St. Paul grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first off a three-run home run from Chris Williams.

Norris graduate Jakson Reetz helped Omaha get on the board in the second inning by grounding into a double play that allowed Brewer Hicklen to score. The Saints answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers got four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 6-6. Reetz scored on a two-run double from Logan Porter, then Clay Dungan drove in a run and scored later in the inning on an error.

The Saints scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead for good.

Omaha continues its series against St. Paul at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. ​