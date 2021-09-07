 Skip to main content
Omaha Storm Chasers lose early lead as St. Paul rallies for win
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers used a trio of home runs to jump out to an early lead against St. Paul on Tuesday night, but the Saints came back before walking off with a 6-5 victory.

Erick Mejia homered to get the Chasers on the board in the second inning, Nick Pratto hit a two-run shot in the third and Dairon Blanco went deep in the top of the fifth. Lucius Fox then drove in a run to give Omaha a 5-1 lead.

But the Saints scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, and the score remained 5-5 until the bottom of the ninth.

Chasers reliever Collin Snider allowed a leadoff walk followed by two singles to load the bases with nobody out. Gilberto Celestino then singled on a ground ball to drive in the winning run.

Omaha and St. Paul will meet again Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

