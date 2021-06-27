Omaha Storm Chasers lose final game of Iowa series

DES MOINES — Emmanuel Rivera hit his 14th home run this season, but that was all the offense the Storm Chasers managed Sunday as Iowa earned a 6-1 win over Omaha.

Iowa broke the game open with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Omaha starter Jackson Kowar entered the game with a 5-0 record and a 0.85 ERA in Triple-A. But he didn't get out of the fourth inning, which Iowa's Nick Martini started with a triple down the first-base line. Tyler Ladendorf drove Martini in with a double, and Tony Wolters followed with an RBI single.

Rivera's homer with one out in the seventh was Omaha's first hit of the day. He is tied for the Triple-A East lead in homers with teammate Ryan McBroom.

Omaha split its six-game series with Iowa. The Chasers stay on the road and begin a six-game series at St. Paul on Tuesday.​