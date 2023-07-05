LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Luke Williams hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning Wednesday as Gwinnett handed the Omaha Storm Chasers an 8-7 loss.

Williams' third hit capped a back-and-forth game and sealed a fourth straight loss for the Storm Chasers (40-40).

Omaha took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double from Angelo Castellano and a two-run single from Samad Taylor.

Logan Porter hit a solo homer in the top of the third to extend the Chasers' lead to 4-1, but Jesus Aguilar answered with a grand slam in the bottom of the inning to put the Stripers (35-48) ahead 5-4.

The Chasers scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to regain the lead, but Gwinnett tied it again in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Eli White and a walk with the bases loaded that scored Chadwick Tromp.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (40-40)...........031 021 000 0—7 13 1

At Gwinnett (35-48)...014 002 000 1—8 10 0

W: Burrows, 3-2. L: Kriske, 0-4. HR: O, Porter; G, Aguilar. ​

