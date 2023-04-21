The Omaha Storm Chasers' struggles against Gwinnett continued Friday night as the Stripers won 7-3 at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (7-10) have lost four straight to the Stripers (6-12), who were on a 10-game losing streak before starting the series against the Chasers on Tuesday.

Gwinnett scored three runs in the sixth inning to take control. Luke Waddell broke a 1-1 tie by scoring on an Omaha fielding error, then Braden Shewmake scored on a sacrifice fly and Joshua Fuentes hit an RBI double to put the Stripers ahead 4-1.

CJ Alexander hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Storm Chasers.

The series continues at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years