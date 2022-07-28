Omaha Storm Chasers lose on Syracuse's walk-off, two-run homer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse's Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Mets a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night.

After Omaha stranded two runners in the top of the ninth in a tie game, Syracuse got a one-out triple from Kramer Robertson. Alvarez followed with his walk-off off Colten Brewer.

The Chasers twice rallied to tie it with Nate Eaton being in the middle of both rallies.

Eaton scored on Freddy Fermin's single in the fourth inning to make it 2-2. After Syracuse scored in the bottom of the fourth, Eaton drove in Michael Massey with a two-out single in the eighth.

Eaton and Fermin had two hits apiece, while the Chasers stole eight bases — Eaton, Drew Waters and Dairon Blanco had two apiece.

Omaha, which won the first two games of the series, will face Syracuse again at 5:35 p.m. Friday.