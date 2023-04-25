NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keston Hiura doubled, homered and drove in four runs to lead Nashville to an 8-3 win over the Storm Chasers in a series opener Tuesday night.

Omaha erased a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning. Angelo Castellano had an RBI double and he later scored the tying run on Maikel Garcia’s single.

But Nashville quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, then Hiura finished the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh, his eighth this season.

Omaha and Nashville continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Omaha (8-12).............000 030 000—3 5 1

At Nashville (11-10)...300 021 20x—8 11 0

W: Gasser, 1-0. L: Heasley, 1-3. 2B: O, Castellano; N, Hiura, Alvarez. 3B: N, Taylor. HR: N, Hiura (8), Bolt (1)

