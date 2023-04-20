Gwinnett, which entered the week 2-12 this season, won for the third straight day over the Storm Chasers, claiming a 9-3 victory Thursday night at Werner Park.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Yolmer Sanchez hit a three-run triple to put the Stripers ahead for good. Braden Shewmake's two-run homer in the fifth made it 7-1.
Omaha closed to 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Freddy Fermin drew a bases-loaded walk. But the Chasers left the bases loaded and didn't have a runner advance past second base in the final four innings.
The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
Gwinnett (5-12) ...... 000 430 020—9 10 1 At Omaha (7-9) ....... 001 020 000—3 3 1
W: Holmes, 1-0. L: Castillo, 0-3. 2B: G, Wall; O, Pratto. 3B: G, Sanchez. HR: G, Shewmake.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years
April 21, 1969: Galen Cisco, left, and Jack McKeon of the Omaha Royals.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 18, 1970: Nebraska coach Bob Devaney throws out the season's first pitch at the Royals game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
SEBI BRECI, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 31, 1970: Paul Splitteroff at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Omaha's Juan Rios slides home safely behind Wichita catcher Ken Suarez, as Omaha's Steve McMillan looks on at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 21, 1971: Former Major League Baseball infielder Loren Babe, left, with Omaha Royals Manager Jack McKeon.
THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Royals team photo from 1970 and other minutia collected from the remains of Rosenblatt Stadium. The photo was taken June 8, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Steve Busby, Omaha Royals pitcher.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 12, 1972: Jack McKeon at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 6, 1973: Frank White poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1973: Future Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
June 29, 1977: Clint Hurdle at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 2, 1979: Jim Bayly sweeps snow 11 days before the season opener at Rosenblatt.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Omaha Royals pitcher Eddie Bane.
HANDOUT
July 7, 1980: Steve Busby delivers a pitch.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 4, 1992: Jeff Conine poses for a photo.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1982: Bombo Rivera, Omaha Royals.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 19, 1983: Omaha Royals General Manager Bill Gorman poses for a photo in front of Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: The San Diego chicken mascot entertains fans at Rosenblatt.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: Gene Lamont, Omaha Royals manager.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1985: Rob Crain, assistant general manager of the Storm Chasers, with team autographed baseballs from the 1985 Royals baseball team.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 17, 1985: David Cone sports an Omaha Royals hat and a Kansas City Royals jacket at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 29, 1985: Guitarist Michael Woods of the rock band "America," which played at Rosenblatt Stadium following the Omaha Royals game with the Oklahoma 89ers.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 10, 1985: Fans in the crowd seek autographs from Kansas City players.
THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Gus Cherry, Mayor Mike Boyle and Jack Diesing break ground for the Stadium Club at Rosenblatt Stadium on Aug. 8, 1986.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 28, 1988: Organist Lambert Bartak at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 5, 1989: CBS pro football analyst John Madden tries on an Omaha Royals cap.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 16, 1990: Omaha Royals Manager Sal Rende gets a face full of cake from first baseman Russ Morman after winning the league title.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 5, 1991: Construction takes place at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 16, 1991: The day before the Royals open, Richard Sovereign of Sovereign Painting adds a coat of blue to the patio concession stand.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 17, 1993: Workmen for JB Construction hurry to finish the new parking lots by Rosenblatt along 13th Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 16, 1993: Warren Buffett throws out first pitch for the Royals home opener at Rosenblatt Stadium.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
March 17, 1992: James Huettner welds handicap ramps.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 13, 1992: The south side of Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 16, 1992: The Goodrich family, from left, Nate, Barbara, Ben, Chris and Paul enjoy a Royals game.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 3, 1993: Scott Knight puts down new cinders in left field in front of new scoreboard.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 2, 1994: Aerial view of Rosenblatt Stadium from a helicopter.
JAMES BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 1994: Grounds crew removes a tarp after a rain delay.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 29, 1995: Warren Buffett throws out the first pitch.
ERIC FRANCIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 4, 1996: Warren Buffett throws out another first pitch.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 4, 1996: Warren Buffett greets fans at an Omaha Royals game.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 30, 1998: The Omaha Royals unveil a new nickname for the team, the Golden Spikes, which is worn by mascot Casey.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
June 9, 1998: Omaha's Mendy Lopez and Calgary's Lou Frazier watch the ball sail by on Frazier's successful steal of second base.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
June 10, 1998: Royals shortstop Felix Martinez, who was sent down from Kansas City in the aftermath of brawl with Anaheim, sits on the bench.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Omaha Royals infielder Scott Leius plays at Rosenblatt with his son Michael, 2.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Warren Buffett prepares to throw out the first pitch.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 16, 1998: Royals right fielder Chris Hatcher is greeted at the dugout after hitting a grand slam.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 7, 1998: Jermaine Dye, Omaha Royals.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Albuquerque's David Steed is out at second base by Omaha's Steve Sisco.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Casey sports the new Golden Spikes uniform.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Omaha Spikes' Sal Fasano, right, is congratulated by Ron Johnson after hitting a home run.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Omaha manager Ron Johnson dines on food at home plate of Rosenblatt Stadium.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Front left, Bart Thomsen, and Rick English, back left, Mike Bischof, Kent Therkelsen, Lance Beasley pose for a photo.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 6, 1999: Omaha Golden Spikes manager Ron Johnson wears a Nebraska football helmet while coaching third base.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 6, 1999: Golden Spikes pitcher Scott Mullen delivers.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Manager Ron Johnson, front, talks about practice routine to players at Golden Spikes media day at Rosenblatt Stadium.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The 1999 Omaha Golden Spikes. Top to bottom, left to right, Carlos Mendez, Henry Mercedes, Alvin Morman, Jimmie Byington, Jed Hansen, Mark Quinn, Ray Holbert, Dario Veras, Mendy Lopez.
HANDOUT
1999: Omaha's Jimmie Byington turns a double play on Albuquerque.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: The Omaha Golden Spikes work out at Rosenblatt Stadium. Left, Mendy Lopez, and right, Henry Mercedes.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Warren Buffett and Ernie Banks kid around before throwing out the first pitch at the Golden Spikes baseball game.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Omaha Golden Spikes play a doubleheader with Memphis.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Omaha third baseman Kevin Orie.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Catcher Hector Ortiz with pitcher Jeff Austin.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
June 23, 2000: Chris Costello and the Rosenblatt grounds crew hustled in with the tarp as steady rains delayed the game.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 16, 2001: Betsy Olson, left, watches as her golden retriever Zach sniffs out Ranger, Amber Green's boxer during the Golden Spikes game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 3, 2001: Golden Spikes pitcher Brett Larson delivers a pitch.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug 3, 2001: Over a thousand scouts and their families camped out over night in the outfield.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
July 18, 2001: Gregg Zaun, right, stands with Jed Hansen.
JUSTIN D. PETERSEN//THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
May 6, 2002: Omaha Royals baseball mascot Casey was big crowd pleaser with area school kids.
RUDY SMITH//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.
JAMES R. BURNETT//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 22, 2002: Pearl Jessie Welling, 108, gets the ball used for the first pitch.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
April 3, 2002: The Omaha Royals practice before the season opener.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 15, 2002: Stan Bartak rushes to the other side of the stands in his 13th year of service for the Omaha Royals.
JEFF BEIERMANN//THE WORLD-HERALD
July 4, 2003: Omaha Royals first baseman Jed Hansen beats the throw home.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 2, 2003: Matt Minker, president of a Wilmington, Del., group that bought controlling interest of the Omaha Royals from Union Pacific.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
April 11, 2003: Warren Buffett and Chicago Cubs' Hall of Famer Ernie Banks sign autographs and talk with players.
MATT MILLER//THE WORLD-HERALD
April 8, 2004: Omaha Royals pitcher Zack Greinke warms up at practice.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
April 8, 2004: Zack Greinke throws at practice.
JEFF BEIERMANN//THE WORLD-HERALD
April 8, 2004: Omaha pitcher Zack Greinke, left, talks with instructor Mike Mason.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 1, 2004: Manager Mike Jirschele, left, congratulates Aaron Guiel as he rounds third on a three-run homer.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 1, 2004: Noah Briley, 3, of Yutan, proves it's too hot for a shirt but not too hot for fun.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 25, 2004: Omaha's Calvin Pickering takes a throw at first.
JEFF BUNDY//THE WORLD-HERALD
May 16, 2004: Omaha's Byron Gettis narrowly escapes the tag from Fresno's Craig Kuzmic as he slides safely into home.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2005: Chris Truby, right, rounds third with a handshake from coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a home run.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 18, 2005: Omaha Royals Manager Mike Jirschele adjusts his cap.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
July 18, 2005: Omaha reliever Shawn Sonnier throws against Round Rock.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
April 15, 2005: Omaha's Henry Gentle, 10, attempts to catch a rubber chicken as one of the promotions for the Royals.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 15, 2007: Pitcher Luke Hochevar, Kansas City's No. 1 draft pick in 2006, winds up.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 2007: Omaha first baseman Craig Brazell warms up before the game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 2007: Mikey Mammoser, 5, peeks through a display in the concourse.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 8, 2007: Omaha pitchers, from left, Roberto Giron, Kenny Ray and Thad Markray keep an eye on the action.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 8, 2007: Omaha's Justin Huber is greeted at home by Angel Boerroa, center, and Fernando Cortez, right, after a three-run homer.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 13, 2008: A blow-up version of Casey, the Royals mascot, stands in front of Rosenblatt Stadium.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 13, 2008: A small but vociferous crowd cheers on the Royals.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 13, 2008: Royals paraphernalia sits in an empty seat.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 2009: Omaha Royals outfielder Cory Aldridge laughs with teammates.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2009: Alex Gordon prepares to bat.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2009: Matt Campbell of Harlan, Iowa, dances with friends after rain stopped the Omaha Royals' game against the New Orleans Zephyrs.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2009: Melissa Collier of Omaha takes a picture of the fireworks display at Rosenblatt Stadium.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2009: Ron Schulz and his daughter Samantha, 11, enjoy the fireworks.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 11, 2009: Lenny DiNardo, a left-handed pitcher for the Omaha Royals, strums on his guitar before a game.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
May 11, 2009: Lenny DiNardo strums on his guitar.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 12, 2009: The Royals held a groundbreaking at the site of their new stadium in Sarpy County.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 7, 2010: Royals pitcher Bruce Chen tries to catch some small hail in his mouth.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 4, 2010: Alex Gordon dives for a foul ball.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 3, 2010: RJ Mason, 8, of Papillion, watches the Omaha Royals take on the Iowa Cubs before the Omaha World-Herald fireworks show.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 2010: Omaha's Mike Moustakas, center, celebrates his two-run home run. Also shown are Moustakas's teammates Jarrod Dyson, left, and Scott Thorman.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 27, 2010: Progress is being made on the new Royals stadium in Sarpy County.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 2, 2010: Preethi Dsouza, 10, of Omaha, holds a miniature stadium seat before the Omaha Royals play the Round Rock Express on the final night of Royals Baseball at Rosenblatt Stadium. The promotion is a replica of the seats at Omaha Municipal Stadium when it opened in 1948.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 6, 2011: Allie Vance, 8, takes a picture of the twin sister Madie Vance, both of Omaha, in front of the Werner Park Scoreboard. The Omaha Storm Chasers invited fans to come out and have a look at the new ball park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 16, 2011: Paige Jones, of Springfield, digs near first base during a Diamond Dig after the game.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 31, 2011: Players, coaches and team employees party in the club house after the Storm Chasers learned that they clinched their division.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 31, 2011: Chris Tysdal, of Omaha, catches a fly ball.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 13, 2011: Bob Vlock, of Omaha, and Barry Bernet, La Vista, watch the game from their front-row seats. The two fans had only missed a handful of games.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 12, 2011: The three Omaha Storm Chasers outfielders, David Lough, left, Jarrod Dyson and Lorenzo Cain.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 16, 2011: The crowd streams into the new park after the ribbon cutting.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 21, 2011: Evan Heitman, of Woodbine, Iowa, gets to throw out a first pitch on his sixth birthday.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 21, 2011: The "lonely seat" at Werner Park.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 16, 2011: The Sacramento River Cats and the Omaha Storm Chasers stand on the base line during the opening ceremony in Game 3 of the PCL Championship series at Raley Field in West Sacramento, Calif.
PAUL KITAGAKI JR./FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 10, 2011: The Storm Chasers react after defeating Round Rock in the 10th inning.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 5, 2012: Omaha's Cody Clark is able to hold on in a collision at home plate with Albuquerque's Josh Fields.
COREY PERRINE//THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 7, 2012: Papillion "super fan" Jan Huff uses his Sunny Delight jugs as binoculars.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 19, 2012: Alliance Baseball CEO Gary Green, the new owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers, speaks at a press conference.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 5, 2012: Omaha's Kevin Kouzmanoff warms up his arm before facing Albuquerque.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 5, 2012: Sauce packets raced against one another with mild winning.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 2, 2013: Larry Carter, left, the Storm Chasers' pitching coach, Mike Jirschele, manager, and catcher Max Ramirez watch as the Storm Chasers play New Orleans.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 2, 2013: Mike Jirschele, the Omaha manager, posts the starting lineup on the clubhouse wall.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 14, 2013: The Omaha Storm Chasers celebrate after defeating the Salt Lake Bees.
RAVELL CALL
Sept. 14, 2014: The Omaha locker room erupts in celebration after defeating Reno 4-0 to win the Pacific Coast League championship at Werner Park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 14, 2014: The team swarms pitcher Aaron Brooks after the final out as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat Reno 4-0 to win the Pacific Coast League championship at Werner Park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 15, 2015: The International League toes the first base line during the National Anthem prior to the Triple-A All-Star game against the Pacific Coast League at Werner Park.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 14, 2015: Omaha's Cheslor Cuthbert, center, is flanked by his Pacific Coast League All-Star teammates.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 4, 2015: Casey, the Omaha Storm Chasers mascot, pets Kehotay as he his held by Ron Henry. Kehotay was Henry's guide dog, but recently lost his his vision.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 23, 2015: Alex Gordon signs autographs.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 5, 2016: Chasers pitcher Brian Duensing, a former Millard South star, throws during a workout in preparation for the 2016 season.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 23, 2016: Omaha's Miguel Almonte started the game against New Orleans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 10, 2017: President and GM of the Omaha Storm Chasers Martie Cordaro speaks during an announcement ceremony celebrating the team's 50th anniversary.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 10, 2017: President and General Manager Martie Cordaro speaks during an announcement ceremony.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 4, 2017: Kevin McCarthy plays catch in the dugout during media day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 21, 2017: Reno's Jeremy Hazelbaker retrieves an errant balloon hat.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
