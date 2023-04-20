Gwinnett, which entered the week 2-12 this season, won for the third straight day over the Storm Chasers, claiming a 9-3 victory Thursday night at Werner Park.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Yolmer Sanchez hit a three-run triple to put the Stripers ahead for good. Braden Shewmake's two-run homer in the fifth made it 7-1.

Omaha closed to 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Freddy Fermin drew a bases-loaded walk. But the Chasers left the bases loaded and didn't have a runner advance past second base in the final four innings.

The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Gwinnett (5-12) ...... 000 430 020—9 10 1

At Omaha (7-9) ....... 001 020 000—3 3 1

W: Holmes, 1-0. L: Castillo, 0-3. 2B: G, Wall; O, Pratto. 3B: G, Sanchez. HR: G, Shewmake.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years