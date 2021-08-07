Omaha Storm Chasers lose to Columbus in extra innings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bobby Witt Jr. homered in the eighth inning to give Omaha a lead, but Columbus scored runs in the eighth and 10th to rally for a 5-4 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday.

Nick Pratto hit a solo homer in the first, but the Chasers trailed most of the night. Columbus’ lead was 3-1 through seven innings before Nick Dini led off the eighth with a homer. Two batters later, Witt hit a two-run shot to left.

Pratto and Witt each have hit six homers since being promoted to Omaha on July 20.

But Columbus got a two-out, RBI single from Nolan Jones to make it 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth. Then after Omaha stranded two runners in the top of the 10th, Columbus won it on an infield single by Gabriel Arias.

Omaha and Columbus, who have split the series’ first four games, meet again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.