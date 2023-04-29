NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keston Hiura's infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Nashville a 6-5 walk-off win over Omaha on Saturday night.

The Storm Chasers raced to an early lead as Freddy Fermin's three-run homer capped a four-run first inning. When Maikel Garcia doubled to drive in Samad Taylor in the second, Omaha went up 5-1.

But the Chasers (9-15) had three hits the rest of the way.

Nashville tied the game 5-5 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Omaha had runners at the corners in the top of the 10th, but a double play ended the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th, Nashville moved Eddy Alvarez to third base with one out before Hiura's grounder to shortstop ended it.

The Chasers, who dropped four of the first five games against Nashville, will complete the series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (9-15) ............... 410 000 000 0—5 8 0

At Nashville (14-11) ..... 130 000 010 1—6 13 1

W: Erceg, 3-0. L: Sisk, 0-2. 2B: O, Eaton, Taylor, Garcia, Reetz. N, Alvarez, Harrison. HR: O, Fermin (4). N, Bolt (2).

