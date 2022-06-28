Omaha Storm Chasers never give up the lead in win over St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers opened with a 1-2 punch and closed with a knockout blow Tuesday night in an 11-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints.

Omaha's Dairon Blanco doubled on the first pitch of the game, Nick Pratto followed with a two-run home run and the Chasers gave plenty of support to starter Drew Parrish, who allowed two runs in six innings.

Clay Dungan hit a solo homer to give Omaha a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth, and the Saints answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth. But it was all Chasers after that.

Omaha scored single runs in the fifth and sixth before putting the victory away with four in the eighth. Dungan hit a two-run double and Freddy Fermin a two-run single. Michael Massey hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

The Chasers and Saints will meet again at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.