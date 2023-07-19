The Omaha Storm Chasers fell behind early and couldn't recover Wednesday in a 9-4 loss to St. Paul.

The Saints (54-37) scored single runs in the first and second innings to take the lead for good.

The Storm Chasers (43-45) cut into the lead in the third inning when Brewer Hicklen scored off a sacrifice fly, but St. Paul scored four runs in the top of the fifth to pull away.

Samad Taylor tripled in the fifth to drive in another run and Nate Eaton hit a two-run homer in the ninth, but the Chasers couldn't get their deficit below five runs.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

St. Paul (54-37)......110 140 002—9 8 0

At Omaha (43-45)...001 010 002—4 7 0

W: Varland, 4-0. L: Bowlan, 2-1. S: Sanchez 1. HR: SP, Contreras; O, Eaton.

