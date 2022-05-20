Omaha Storm Chasers never trail in win over St. Paul Saints

Vinnie Pasquantino's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Storm Chasers an 8-7 win over St. Paul on Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha never trailed on the night but saw the Saints tied it 7-7 with four runs in the seventh. But in the eighth, a hit by pitch and a walk set the stage for Pasquantino's two-out go-ahead single.

Arodys Vizcaino struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save. Kris Bubic got a no-decision as he went five innings, allowing three runs and striking out six.

Omaha hit three straight doubles in a three-run second inning, snf Pasquantino's RBI double in the third helped make it 5-0 before St. Paul rallied. Freddy Fermin led the Omaha with four RBIs.

Omaha, which has won the first four games of the series, and St. Paul play again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

