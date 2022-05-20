 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers never trail in win over St. Paul Saints

Vinnie Pasquantino's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Storm Chasers an 8-7 win over St. Paul on Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha never trailed on the night but saw the Saints tied it 7-7 with four runs in the seventh. But in the eighth, a hit by pitch and a walk set the stage for Pasquantino's two-out go-ahead single.

Arodys Vizcaino struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save. Kris Bubic got a no-decision as he went five innings, allowing three runs and striking out six.

Omaha hit three straight doubles in a three-run second inning, snf Pasquantino's RBI double in the third helped make it 5-0 before St. Paul rallied. Freddy Fermin led the Omaha with four RBIs.

Omaha, which has won the first four games of the series, and St. Paul play again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

