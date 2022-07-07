Omaha Storm Chasers' Nick Pratto selected to play in MLB All-Star Futures game

For the second straight year, Storm Chasers first baseman Nick Pratto has been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Futures game.

The game will take place July 16 at Dodger Stadium. Pratto is the lone player from the Royals organization in the game.

Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. played in the game last July in Denver. Witt has been a starter for Kansas City this season as he has 12 homers, 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Pratto, who hit 36 homers and drove in 98 runs in 2021 when he split time between Double-A and Triple-A, has been with Omaha throughout 2022. He's hit 15 homers with 45 RBIs in 70 games this season, which included a home run Wednesday night. Pratto also has eight stolen bases and had a 14-game on-base streak end on Sunday.