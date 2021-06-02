Omaha Storm Chasers' nine-game winning streak breaks with loss to Iowa Cubs

The Omaha Storm Chasers' nine-game winning streak ended Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to the Iowa Cubs.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams early on. Omaha (17-8) didn't get its first hit until the fifth inning, while Iowa (10-14) only had one hit through the sixth.

The Cubs broke through in the top of the eighth when Emmanuel Rivera scored off a single from Dee Strange-Gordon. Strange-Gordon then scored off a single from Vance Vizcaino to put Iowa ahead 2-0.

The Storm Chasers and Cubs continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.