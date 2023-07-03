Omaha scored three runs in the ninth inning, but the Storm Chasers fell just short Monday in a 7-6 loss to Iowa at Werner Park.

John Rave's bases-clearing, two-out double made it a one-run game but the Cubs (47-32) struck out the next batter to end the threat. With his 2 for 4 night, Rave raised his average in Omaha to .434. Tyler Gentry also homered for the Chasers (40-38), who were held to five hits but worked six walks.