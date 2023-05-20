Three Toledo pitchers held Omaha to two hits Saturday en route to a 4-1 win at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers' lone run came in the seventh inning when Clay Dungan's groundout scored Nick Loftin.

The Mud Hens did most of their damage during a three-run sixth, which included two bases-loaded walks. Omaha ended the inning with a double play, as center fielder Drew Waters threw out a runner tagging up at third base but not before the last run scored.

Toledo (22-21) got five scoreless innings from starter Reese Olsen, who allowed one hit while striking out nine and walking two. The Chasers (18-24) worked seven walks overall, but couldn't take advantage with any timely hits.

The teams conclude their six-game series at 5 p.m. Sunday.

