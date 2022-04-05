 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers open the season with a win over Indianapolis

  • Updated
INDIANAPOLIS — JaCoby Jones hit a two-run home run, and the Omaha Storm Chasers won their season opener Tuesday night, 4-1 over the Indianapolis Indians.

Jones’ homer gave the Chasers a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning. Omaha also plated two runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Clay Dungan and MJ Melendez.

Indianapolis got one run back in the bottom of the sixth against Omaha reliever Marcelo Martinez, who worked 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Three more relievers shut out the Indians the rest of the way.

Chasers starter Ronald Bolanos allowed four hits and struck out six in four innings.

Omaha and Indianapolis will meet again at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

