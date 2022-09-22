Omaha Storm Chasers outlast Iowa Cubs in 13 innings

In the Storm Chasers' longest game of the season, Omaha scored twice in the bottom of the 13th inning to edge Iowa 5-4 Thursday night at Werner Park.

The game, which lasted 3 hours, 48 minutes, was the Chasers' first to go more than 10 innings this season.

Omaha tied it 3-3 on a Jimmy Govern RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. Both teams missed scoring chances over the next four innings.

Then in the 13th, Iowa regained the lead on Christian Donahue's RBI single. But in the bottom of the inning, Dairon Blanco tied it with a single to right. Then with one out and a runner at third, Brent Rooker's check-swing single down the first-base line brought home Maikel Garcia with the winner.

Omaha earned the victory despite going 5 of 27 with runners in scoring position.

The teams will continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.