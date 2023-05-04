With the wind blowing out to left, Louisville hit six home runs, including three by third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand to beat Omaha 12-10 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Encarnacion-Strand hit two-run shots in the first and third innings and a solo blast in the ninth. He also overshadowed a memorable night for teammate Matt McLain.

McLain hit for the cycle, doing so by the sixth inning. He tripled in the first, doubled in the third, homered in the fifth and singled in the sixth.

The Storm Chasers (10-17) were led by Nick Loftin, who singled, doubled, homered and drove in three. Samad Taylor added three runs and four steals.

Omaha scored twice in the ninth and had the winning run at the plate, but a groundout ended the game.

Louisville, which was won the first three games of the series, and Omaha will play again at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Louisville (11-17) ....... 404 012 001—12 13 4

At Omaha (10-17) ...... 410 101 102—10 11 1

W: Wynne, 1-1. L: Parrish, 1-1. 2B: L, McLain. O, Loftin, Reyes, Porter. 3B: L, McLain. HR: L, Encarnacion-Strand 3 (7), Benson (2), Hopkins (5), McLain (8). O, Loftin (5).

