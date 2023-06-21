ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Omaha scored three runs in the seventh inning to pull away for a 7-3 win over Rochester on Wednesday.

The Storm Chasers (35-33) and Red Wings (33-36) were tied 3-3 entering the top of the seventh when Jose Briceno scored on a wild pitch to put Omaha ahead. Logan Porter hit a two-run single two batters later to give the Chasers a 6-3 lead.

Brewer Hicklen added an RBI double in the eighth for Omaha, which got at least one hit from eight of its nine batters.

The series continues at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (35-33) 030 000 310—7 10 1

At Rochester (33-36) 001 110 000—3 7 0

W: Pennington, 2-0. L: Willingham, 2-1. HR: R, Barley.

