Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Jackson Kowar gets his chance to start for Royals

“Still walking probably too many guys, put myself in tougher spots than I should, but I’ve been able to make pitches with guys in scoring position,” Kowar said.

His outing against the Cubs was his sixth straight quality start this spring — he hasn’t allowed more than one run in any start. After winning his first five starts, he took a no-decision Wednesday.

“I’ve just enjoyed competing,” Kowar said. “Honestly, it’s a treat to get my competitive juices flowing again.”

Kowar missed that in 2020.

One of the Royals’ top pitching prospects, Kowar spent last season at the team’s alternate training site on the west side of Kansas City. While major league games were played in empty stadiums and the minor league season was canceled, Kowar and other prospects got work done at the alternate site.

From Kowar’s perspective, at least he had a place to go. He said other minor leaguers “were sitting on the couch, dying to play.”

“We had to maximize what we had, and for me it was just getting innings,” Kowar said. “I was able to accrue enough innings. A lot of guys probably are going to be on a restricted pitch count this year, but I think I’ll be able to have the season I want.”