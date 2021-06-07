Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Jackson Kowar gets his chance to start for Royals

June started with an immediate challenge for Jackson Kowar.
After his magnificent May, the Omaha Storm Chaser pitcher was facing an Iowa lineup whose first four batters spent time in the majors. Kowar allowed a double to the second batter, Jack Marisnick, who took third on a wild pitch with one out.
But like he’s done all season, Kowar responded. He struck out Jason Heyward and Trayce Thompson on change-ups to end the threat. Kowar would retire 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, delivering five shutout innings last Wednesday at Werner Park.
The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 0.85 and picked up Triple-A East pitcher of the month honors.
The next challenge for Kowar will be Monday night, when he’s scheduled to make his major league debut. The Royals expect to start him when they begin a road series against the Los Angeles Angels.
“He’s got three pitches, and when they’re all on, it’s going to be a rough night for the hitters,” Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said. “His fastball is plus-velocity. When he has command of his breaking ball, it breaks up his other two pitches. And his change-up is the pitch that always seems to be there for him.”
Kowar allowed three runs and 18 hits while striking out 41 in 31 2/3 innings before his call-up.
“Still walking probably too many guys, put myself in tougher spots than I should, but I’ve been able to make pitches with guys in scoring position,” Kowar said.
His outing against the Cubs was his sixth straight quality start this spring — he hasn’t allowed more than one run in any start. After winning his first five starts, he took a no-decision Wednesday.
“I’ve just enjoyed competing,” Kowar said. “Honestly, it’s a treat to get my competitive juices flowing again.”
Kowar missed that in 2020.
One of the Royals’ top pitching prospects, Kowar spent last season at the team’s alternate training site on the west side of Kansas City. While major league games were played in empty stadiums and the minor league season was canceled, Kowar and other prospects got work done at the alternate site.
From Kowar’s perspective, at least he had a place to go. He said other minor leaguers “were sitting on the couch, dying to play.”
“We had to maximize what we had, and for me it was just getting innings,” Kowar said. “I was able to accrue enough innings. A lot of guys probably are going to be on a restricted pitch count this year, but I think I’ll be able to have the season I want.”
Poldberg said Kowar is a more polished pitcher than he was last summer. Getting that work in was important for a prospect like Kowar climbing the minor league ladder.
He played on three College World Series teams for Florida — he earned the save when the Gators clinched the title in 2017 — before being picked 33rd overall in the 2018 MLB draft. He pitched in Low-A that summer, then finished 2019 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. This is his first Triple-A season.
Kowar is part of a rising group of former star college pitchers taken by the Royals in 2018.
Brady Singer, Kowar’s teammate at Florida, was the 18th pick and has been in Kansas City’s rotation since last summer. Kris Bubic, taken 40th overall, also is in Kansas City’s rotation. Daniel Lynch, selected immediately after Kowar, is currently a Storm Chaser and shares an apartment with Kowar in Omaha. Lynch made three starts in Kansas City this spring. The Royals also selected former Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy with the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft. He’s pitching for the Royals’ High-A affiliate.
On Monday, Kowar will be the latest pitcher from that 2018 class to start for the Royals.
“To have that many young guys, it’s kind of phenomenal that all of us are together,” Kowar said. “It’s easy to get to the field and work hard when you have a whole crew doing it. For me, I’ve just been blessed to have those guys around.”
