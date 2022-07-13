 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers pull away in the fifth to down Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six unanswered runs Wednesday to pull away for a 6-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings.

The Storm Chasers (43-42) trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the fifth inning to grab the lead. Will Hancock started the scoring with an RBI single, then scored off a bases-loaded hit batter. A bases-loaded walk in the next at-bat brought in another run for the Chasers.

John Rave drove in a run with a single in the eighth, then Omaha added two more runs in the ninth for a 6-1 lead.

Rave finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Omaha and Rochester will meet again at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

