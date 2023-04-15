Saturday's Triple-A game between Omaha and Iowa was postponed due to rain.
They will play two seven-inning games on Sunday beginning at 1:08 p.m.
Omaha and Iowa have split the first four games of the series. Omaha rallied for four runs in the ninth inning in Friday's 11-8 win.
gene.schinzel@owh.com
Gene Schinzel
Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.
