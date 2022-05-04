Omaha Storm Chasers' rally falls short in loss to Columbus Clippers

The Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback attempt came up short Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Clippers.

The Storm Chasers (11-14) fell behind early after the Clippers (18-8) scored all their runs in the second inning, with four coming off a grand slam from Jose Fermin.

Omaha got on the board with a run in the bottom of the sixth off a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Cancel.

The Chasers cut their deficit to 5-4 in the seventh inning with an RBI double from Brewer Hicklen and a two-run single from Freddy Fermin, but couldn't get any closer.

Hicklen hit 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Omaha will host Columbus again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.