BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers' rally falls short in loss to Louisville

  • Updated
Louisville built an eight-run lead and held off Omaha the rest of the way for an 8-5 win Thursday at Werner Park.

Louisville led 8-0 in the fourth after hitting three home runs in the first three innings.

Omaha started to chip away, closing to 8-5 in the sixth inning. The Chasers scored twice on an error in the sixth as Louisville committed four in the first six innings.

But the Chasers had one baserunner in the final three innings — a ninth-inning single by Nick Pratto — as they fell to 3-6 on the season.

Omaha and Louisville continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

