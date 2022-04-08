Omaha Storm Chasers' rally falls short in the loss to Indianapolis

The Storm Chasers scored the tying run in the top of the ninth inning, but Indianapolis answered with a run in the bottom half for a 3-2 win Friday night.

Omaha extended the game as Ivan Castillo's sacrifice fly with one out scored JaCoby Jones to make it 2-2.

But in the bottom half, Indianapolis got a hit by pitch and a single to put the winning run at third base with one out. On a 3-2 pitch, Travis Swaggerty lined a single to left to score Hunter Owen.

The Chasers had scored the game's first run on Brewer Hicklen's RBI double in the second inning. Hicklen had three of Omaha's six hits.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.