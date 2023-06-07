INDIANAPOLIS — Just like Tuesday's contest, the Omaha Storm Chasers broke a tie with Indianapolis in the final frame to pull away 9-7 in a back-and-forth battle Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

The Chasers found itself down two runs after five innings when Samad Taylor hit a sacrifice fly followed by a Tyler Gentry RBI double that tied the game at seven-all.

Logan Porter then stepped up to deliver the go-ahead RBI sac fly in the top of the ninth and Indians reliever Ryan Borucki walked the first two Omaha batters he saw to score Angelo Castellano and provide an insurance run.

CJ Alexander slammed a three-run home run in the top of the second to begin the Chasers' scoring.

Evan Sisk (2-2) came into the ballgame with two gone in the seventh and proceeded to shut down Indianapolis, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out a pair in 2.1 innings of work.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (25-32).................040 003 002 — 9 10 0

At Indianapolis (28-30)....202 030 000 — 7 10 0

W: Sisk (2-2) L: Bolton (1-2) 2B: O, Taylor, Gentry. I, Rodriguez, Williams, Mitchell. 3B: I, Davis. HR: O, Alexander. I, Mitchell.

