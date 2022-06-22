Omaha Storm Chasers rally for win over Columbus

Omaha pounded out 19 hits as the Storm Chasers erased an early deficit to defeat Columbus 12-7 Wednesday at Werner Park.

Nate Eaton led the Omaha hit parade by going 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Nick Pratto, Vinnie Pasquantino and Brewer Hicklen each added two RBIs, while five Chasers scored twice.

Columbus scored five in the top of the first and led 6-2 through four innings after Bobby Bradley hit his second homer of the night.

But Omaha scored three in the bottom of the fifth as Eaton had an RBI double and Hicklen a two-run single. Then in the sixth inning, the first six Chasers had hits and the first eight reached base as they scored six times.

Four Chaser relievers combined to hold Columbus to one run over the last five innings.

Omaha and Columbus continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.