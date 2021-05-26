Omaha Storm Chasers rally for win over Indianapolis

Omaha erased a four-run deficit to rally for a 10-7 victory against Indianapolis Wednesday night at Werner Park.

Alcides Escobar hit a two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-3, then the Storm Chasers went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on Ryan McBroom's fifth homer on the season. After Indianapolis tied it in the seventh, Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot to give Omaha, winners of three straight, the lead for good. Rivera added an RBI double in the eighth.

Escobar, the Kansas City Royals' starting shortstop on their 2014 and 2015 World Series teams, finished the night 4 for 4 with four RBIs and scored twice. He also hit his first homer of the season.

The teams play the third game of the series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.