 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Storm Chasers rally for win over Indianapolis
0 comments
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers rally for win over Indianapolis

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

Omaha erased a four-run deficit to rally for a 10-7 victory against Indianapolis Wednesday night at Werner Park.

Alcides Escobar hit a two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-3, then the Storm Chasers went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on Ryan McBroom's fifth homer on the season. After Indianapolis tied it in the seventh, Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot to give Omaha, winners of three straight, the lead for good. Rivera added an RBI double in the eighth.

Escobar, the Kansas City Royals' starting shortstop on their 2014 and 2015 World Series teams, finished the night 4 for 4 with four RBIs and scored twice. He also hit his first homer of the season.

The teams play the third game of the series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert