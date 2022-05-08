Omaha Storm Chasers rally past Columbus, win fourth in a row

It wasn't nearly as dramatic, but Omaha picked up its fourth straight win Sunday with a 4-3 victory over Columbus at Werner Park.

One day after erasing a 9-4 deficit in the ninth, capped by a walk-off grand slam, the Storm Chasers (15-14) took the lead Sunday with an RBI fielder's choice by Ivan Castillo in the seventh.

Relievers Colten Brewer and Jose Cuas retired six of the seven hitters they faced in the final two innings to seal the win.

The Clippers (18-12) took an early 3-0 lead in the second, but it didn't last long. Angelo Castellano got Omaha on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly in the second before Vinnie Pasquantino's two-run homer in the third tied it 3-3.

Next up, the Chasers open up a six-game series at Iowa beginning at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Columbus (18-12) ...... 030 000 000—3 8 1

At Omaha (15-14) ...... 012 000 10x—4 5 1

W: Griffin, 3-0. L: Jewell, 0-1. S: Cuas, 3. 2B: C, Gonzalez. O, Cancel (2). HR: O, Pasquantino (6).