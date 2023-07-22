For the second straight game, the Storm Chasers used a late rally to down St. Paul. This time winning 8-5 Saturday night at Werner Park.

Omaha (45-46) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth Friday to win 5-4.

On Saturday, former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel threw six sharp innings for St. Paul (55-39). Keuchel allowed two hits, both singles, walked three and struck out three and was lifted with a 4-0 lead.

The Chasers then tied it with four runs an inning later.

Jose Briceno and Angelo Castellano had back-to-back RBI singles then Samad Taylor hit a two-run triple to tie it in the seventh.

In the eighth, Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch to put Omaha ahead. Clay Dungan added an RBI single and Castellano capped the inning with a two-run double.

The teams will finish their series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

St. Paul (55-39) ......... 220 000 001—5 9 2

At Omaha (45-46) ...... 000 000 44x—8 9 0

W: Klein, 1-0. L: Enlow, 2-3. 2B: SP, Yake, Contreras. O, Eaton, Castellano. 3B: O, Taylor. HR: SP, Polanco (1), Stevenson (11), Camargo (14).

