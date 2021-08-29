 Skip to main content
Omaha Storm Chasers rally to defeat Iowa in 11th inning
Omaha Storm Chasers rally to defeat Iowa in 11th inning

DES MOINES — Omaha erased a late three-run deficit and capped its comeback with a Bobby Witt Jr. sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as the Storm Chasers edged Iowa 4-3 on Sunday.

Omaha trailed 3-0 before scoring a run in the seventh on Angelo Castellano's sacrifice fly. Adalberto Mondesi homered in the eighth to make it 3-2, then Kyle Isbel tied it with a homer to lead off the ninth. It was the second game in a row in which Mondesi and Isbel had homered.

After Witt's sacrifice fly, Iowa had runners at first and third with one out in the bottom of the 11th. But Omaha pitcher Grant Gavin got a strikeout and groundout to end it.​ Omaha's bullpen pitched seven shutout innings.

Isbel had three of Omaha's six hits on the day.

Omaha, winner of eight of nine, begins a home series against Toledo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

