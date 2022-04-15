 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers rally to defeat Louisville

  • Updated
  • 0

The Storm Chasers had just two hits on the night, but they were able to come away with a 6-4 comeback win over Louisville Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha trailed 4-0 before scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth. Vinnie ​Pasquantino's two-run single made it 4-3, and Darian Blanco's single tied it.

Then in the seventh, Pasquantino walked with the bases loaded to bring in the lead run and Brewer Hicklen was hit by a pitch to make it 6-4.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Omaha and Louisville continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

