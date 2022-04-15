Omaha Storm Chasers rally to defeat Louisville

The Storm Chasers had just two hits on the night, but they were able to come away with a 6-4 comeback win over Louisville Friday night at Werner Park.
Omaha trailed 4-0 before scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth. Vinnie Pasquantino's two-run single made it 4-3, and Darian Blanco's single tied it.
Then in the seventh, Pasquantino walked with the bases loaded to bring in the lead run and Brewer Hicklen was hit by a pitch to make it 6-4.
Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.
Omaha and Louisville continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
