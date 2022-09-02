Omaha Storm Chasers rally to defeat St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul put up another huge inning on Omaha, but this time the Storm Chasers had enough firepower to down the Saints 11-9 on Friday night.

Trailing 2-1 after six innings, Omaha scored five in the seventh and four in the eighth for a 10-2 lead.

Brewer Hicklen tied it with a solo home run, then Gabriel Cancel's two-run double in the seventh gave Omaha the lead for good. Cancel also had an RBI hit in the eighth, while Logan Porter hit a two-run home run that inning.

St. Paul, which had nine-run and eight-run innings during Thursday's 18-6 win, scored seven in the bottom of the eighth to pull within 10-9. Lincoln Pius X graduate Michael Helman had a two-run single in that rally.

But Hicklen homered again in the ninth - his 27th this season - and the Chasers closed out the win.

Omaha and St. Paul play again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.