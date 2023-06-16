Jakson Reetz, a Norris High graduate who has played pro ball since 2014, was released by the Kansas City organization on Friday.

Reetz, who had played with the Omaha Storm Chasers since last summer, was batting .274 with four homers this season. He's had 2,001 career at-bats in the minors with 67 home runs.

Also released from the Chasers was infielder Johan Camargo, while leadoff man Samad Taylor was called up to Kansas City. Taylor, who was traded to the Royals in the Whit Merrifield deal last year, is batting .304 with six homers and 34 steals this season.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years