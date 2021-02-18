Omaha Storm Chasers release schedule with home opener set for April 13

The Omaha Storm Chasers will open the 2021 season on April 6 and play their first home game a week later on April 13.

The 142-game schedule was unveiled Thursday, about a week after a significant realignment of Minor League Baseball was announced. The Chasers are now in the 20-team Triple-A East league and will only play games this season against the six other teams in the Midwest Division. There will be no postseason play.

In total, the Chasers will play 42 games against the Iowa Cubs (24 home, 18 away), 36 vs. the St. Paul Saints (18, 18), 24 vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (12, 12), 18 vs. the Columbus Clippers (6, 12), 12 vs. the Louisville Bats (6, 6) and 10 vs. the Indianapolis Indians (6, 4).

The Chasers are scheduled to play at Werner Park during the following homestands:

» April: 13-18, 27-30

» May: 1-2, 4-9, 25-30

» June: 1-6, 15-20

» July: 6-11, 20-25

» August: 10-15, 17-22

» September: 1-5, 14-19