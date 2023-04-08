It took Freddy Fermin seven games to get his first hit of the season.

But it took him only one to triple that number.

Fermin had three hits, including two homers, and drove in six runs as Omaha rolled to a 13-8 win over Toledo on Saturday.

Fermin belted a grand slam during a six-run fourth, then added a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth.

Angelo Castellano and CJ Alexander also homered for the Storm Chasers (5-3), who tallied season highs in runs (13).

The Chasers led 10-1 after five before the Mud Hens (4-4) scored six in the top of the sixth. Toledo scored another run to pull within 10-8, but Omaha gave itself a cushion on Alexander's solo homer and Samad Taylor's two-run double in the seventh.

The Chasers wrap up the series Sunday at 2:05 pm. at Werner Park.

Toledo (4-4);010006;100--8;13;0

Omaha (006;220;30x--13;12;3

W: Martinez, 1-0. L: Lorenzen, 0-1. 2B: T, Ibanez, Sands. O, Alexander, Taylor. HR: O, Fermin 2, Castellano, Alexander.