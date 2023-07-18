CJ Alexander's single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Omaha Storm Chasers a 1-0 win over St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

The teams combined for four hits on the day before Omaha's rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Tucker Bradley led off with a double off the fence in left and Nick Loftin followed with a single, but on the play Bradley was thrown out at home. Then with two outs and Loftin at second, Alexander hit a drive that landed between the center and left fielders for the winning hit.

Omaha starter Anthony Veneziano went the first five innings, striking out eight. James McArthur and Walter Pennington combined to pitch the final four innings. Omaha pitchers combined to retire the final 17 St. Paul batters.

Omaha and St. Paul meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years